HAZELWOOD, Mo. (AP) — Police allege a suburban St. Louis man killed his wife and then soaked the family's home with gasoline while two children were inside.
Hazelwood police say they responded to a home early Sunday after a child called and said his mother was injured and his father had fled the scene.
Officers found a woman dead and two children inside the house. Charging documents say the victim was beaten, stomped and stabbed with a knife. The home was doused with gasoline before the suspect fled.
Police arrested 40-year-old Gregory Smith III later Sunday on charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.