PADUCAH — A Tennessee man faces multiple charges after police say he nearly hit a woman with his car in an act of domestic violence, then hit a parked car before leading police on a chase along Interstate 24 during which he hit two more vehicles — sending one driver to the hospital.
Friday afternoon, the Paducah Police Department says 33-year-old Darrell D. Steele of Mooresburg, Tennessee, was in a gray Nissan with his girlfriend in the parking lot of the Pilot Travel Center, 5353 Cairo Road. Police say the woman told officers she and Steele were arguing, and she got out of the car.
After the woman got out of the car, police say surveillance video shows the Nissan speed toward the woman as she was walking towards the Pilot Travel Center's entrance. The car instead collided with a parked Chevrolet Cruze so hard that the Cruze spun around, nearly hitting the woman.
The man had left the Pilot parking lot before officers arrived. While officers were at the Pilot, the police department says 911 dispatchers received a call reporting a man slumped over the steering wheel of a gray Nissan near 2525 Cairo Road, and that the car's airbags had deployed. As officers head that way, the caller told dispatchers that the man had driven off, headed toward I-24, and that he appeared to be intoxicated.
While officers were searching for the gray Nissan, it returned to the Pilot. There, an officer pulled his cruiser in behind the car. Instead of submitting to a traffic stop, police say the Nissan pulled out of the parking lot and drove back onto Cairo Road before immediately turning onto the I-24 eastbound on ramp. The officer turned on his cruiser's lights and sirens, but the Nissan sped up the on ramp and onto the highway.
Once on I-24, the police department claims Steele tried to drive between two vehicles, hitting a 2007 Toyota Tacoma, causing the pickup truck to run off the right side of the road and roll several times down an embankment before crashing into a fence. The man behind the wheel of the Tacoma — 50-year-old Robert L. Ogden of Metropolis, Illinois — had to be freed from the truck by Paducah fire fighters. He was taken to Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital.
After hitting the truck, police say the Nissan hit a 2018 Ford Transit van before running off the left side of the road and into the median. The Nissan crashed into a barrier cable, and Steele allegedly jumped out of the car and ran across the westbound lanes of I-24. The officer got out of his cruiser and ran after Steele, catching him as a tried to climb a fence. Police claim Steele admitted during an interview to having "numerous alcoholic beverages" and smoking marijuana earlier that day.
Steele is charged with attempted first-degree assault/domestic violence, second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, first-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, two counts of leaving the scene of an crash, driving under the influence, reckless driving and driving without an operator’s license.