PADUCAH — Police are searching for a 48-year-old man who has been reported missing in Paducah.
Police say John D. Vaught was last seen wearing light blue jeans; boots; a gray, short-sleeved, button-up collared shirt; and a black hat. He's 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police says Vaught also has a tattoo of the word "faith" on the left side of his neck.
The Paducah Police Department says Vaught was last seen on Mayfield Road in Paducah.
Officers ask anyone who has seen Vaught or knows his location to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.