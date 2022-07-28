ASSOCIATED PRESS — Authorities say a man has been charged with sexually abusing children at his wife’s Maryland day care, days after his wife was charged with shooting him at a hotel.
Baltimore County police said Tuesday that they obtained an arrest warrant charging James Weems Jr. with 13 sex crimes related to the abuse of at least three children at the day care in Owings Mills, news outlets report. The 57-year-old man is also a former Baltimore Police officer, the Washington Post reports.
The Metropolitan Police Department says Weems and his wife, Shanteari Weems, were at a hotel in southwest Washington on July 21 when the shooting occurred. According to an affidavit, she told investigators that they argued over the abuse allegations.
Shanteari Weems told police that she had “received multiple messages and phone calls from parents and teachers” about sexual abuse allegations at the day-care center and went to meet her husband of five years at the hotel, according to the affidavit. She repeatedly asked him about the accusations and it escalated into an argument, police say she told them.
The woman's lawyer says she shot her husband after the argument turned violent, and that she was defending herself against him.
