MARTIN, TN — A Martin, Tennessee, man was arrested and charged with resisting arrest Friday after police say he tried to run away from an officer.
An incident report from the Martin Police Department says an officer investigating a domestic assault in the area made contact with Charles Breeden in the area of George and Elm streets around 11:41 p.m. Friday. In the report, the officer says Breeden matched the description of the suspect in the assault, which happened at an address on Park Street.
When the officer tried to stop Breeden for questioning, Breeden allegedly began to run away from the officer. The report says Breeden stopped, but when the officer tried to detain him, he pulled away from the officer. The report says Breeden approached the officer "in an aggressive manor," and the officer used a Taser on him. The report says Breeden pulled the Taser prongs from his chest, and the officer told him to stop and get on the ground.
Breeden laid down on the ground, but the report claims he tried to get up again as the officer began to handcuff him. A University of Tennessee at Martin police officer arrived at the scene, and assisted the Martin police officer in taking Breeden into custody.
The report says emergency medical responders came to the scene and checked on Breeden before he was taken to the Martin Police Department and charged with resisting a stop/arrest.