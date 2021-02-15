PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department says a man with a lengthy history of criminal activity, including a conviction for reckless homicide, was arrested Sunday morning after he assaulted a police officer and fled on foot from a traffic stop.
The police department says two officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation just before 3 a.m. Sunday at 9th Street and Park Avenue. Officer Logan Barrow says he saw a handgun in the driver's door and Officer Blake Quinn tried to arrest the driver, Mauricus Haynes, a convicted felon.
Officers say Haynes struggled with the officers, hit Barrow in the face and kicked him before he fled on foot.
Officers say Haynes was arrested at his home around 10 a.m. Sunday on an arrest warrant charging him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property (firearm), defacing a firearm, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), third-degree assault (police or probation officer), resisting arrest and improper lane usage.
Police say Haynes was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Officers say the serial number had been removed from the handgun found in Haynes' vehicle. They also say they found a 31-round magazine in the vehicle.
Police say Haynes is currently on federal supervision after being convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He currently has two separate cases pending in McCracken County courts, stemming from arrests in 2017 and 2018 on several counts of drug trafficking charges and being a persistent felony offender.