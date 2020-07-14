PADUCAH, KY - Paducah police say they charged three people after an argument between two families ended with a man's finger being shot off.
Police were called to a home on Shelborune St. in Paducah for a disturbance around 11:45 a.m. Sunday. While on the way there, police learned a gun had been fired, and a man had been shot in the hand.
The homeowner told police his daughter, her boyfriend; Levi Thorn, and Thorn's mother and step-father came into the home to get his daughter and Thorn's property. The homeowner said he asked all of them to wait outside until police arrived so there would be no problems. But, he said, the four pushed their way into the home.
The homeowner's wife voiced concern about COVID-19, and Thorn's mother, Cassie Scott, began coughing and spat in the wife's face. The homeowner said he grabbed his gun from the bedroom and told them all to leave. He said Thorn and his step-father, Mark Lamb, tackled him and began assaulting him when the gun went off, hitting the homeowner's left ring finger.
The homeowner told police during the scuffle, his wife was knocked to the ground and was kicked by Scott.
Thorn was arrested Monday on second-degree assault. Police say because of his employment with McCracken County Jail, he was booked at the Marshall County Jail.
Scott was cited on a charge of harassment.
Lamb turned himself in at the police department Tuesday morning. Lamb admitted to police he hit the homeowner in the face, which resulted in him losing a tooth. Lamb was arrested on second-degree assault and is booked in the McCracken County Jail.
No charges were filed against the homeowner's daughter.