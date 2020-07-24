PADUCAH — Paducah Police say 73-year-old Judy L. Cestare has been found after she was reported missing early Friday morning.
When she was reported missing, police said Cestare had last been seen at 1399 Guthrie Avenue, Apartment 1. Police said she left the residence with her dog, a grey and black Australian cattle dog, and was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a light colored shirt and vest, with bright orange tennis shoes.
A little after 2 p.m. Friday, the Paducah Police Department said Cestare has been found and is in good health.