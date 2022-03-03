CARBONDALE, IL — A woman who was reported missing in Carbondale, Illinois, last weekend has been found, police announced Thursday.
Jessica L. Chaney was reported missing on Saturday, Feb. 26. Before she was reported missing, she was last seen on Feb.17, police said in a Monday news release.
Thursday afternoon, the Carbondale Police Department announced that the 33-year-old woman has been found and is in good health.
"We appreciate the community’s assistance in this case," the police department said in a statement.