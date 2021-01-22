UPDATE: Paducah Police say DeOnna Harper has returned home in good health.
PADUCAH — Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl reported missing in Paducah.
Police say DeOnna Harper was reported missing after she left her home on Elmwood Court around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
DeOnna is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, police say. She has brown eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black leggings and green Crocs.
If you have information about where DeOnna is, officers ask you to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.