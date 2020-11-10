UPDATE — Paducah Police say Hopper has returned home and is in good health.
PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is asking for help in finding 17-year-old Johnathon Hopper.
Johnathan is said to have brown hair and brown eyes, stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He was last seen at a group home on 3250 Madison Street.
Police say Johnathon was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, purple Champion pants, and white tennis shoes. Police say he walked away from the group home around 11:15 a.m. Monday morning.
If you know where Johnathon is or could be, call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.