PADUCAH — Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday night at the Five Star gas station across from Noble Park in Paducah. Wednesday afternoon, police released the name of the suspect arrested in connection to the incident.
The shooting happened at the Five Star on H.C. Mathis Drive shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. At the scene, Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird told Local 6 that officers happened to be at the right place at the right time to quickly respond to the situation.
"Officers were immediately on scene. There was actually an officer sitting right across the street, is the initial report. We're very, very early into the investigation," Laird told Local 6. "The shooter was apprehended here on scene by the officers that were across the street."
The Paducah Police Department says 40-year-old Marcus V. Cleary was arrested on two counts of first-degree assault stemming from the shooting.
Police say a 39-year-old man was riding a bicycle on the sidewalk, turning into the Five Star parking lot when Cleary allegedly came up behind the man and shot him.
Investigators say Cleary next walked over to two men who were working on a vehicle in the gas station parking lot and demanded money from them. Police say Cleary then shot a 55-year-old man as the man tried to hand cash over to Cleary.
The police department says Officer Pedro Loredo was near the store when he heard a gunshot. When Loredo drove into the store's parking lot, the police department says he saw Cleary walking through the lot, gun in hand.
Investigators say Cleary ran when he saw the officer, but stopped when Loredo chased him and ordered him to get on the ground.
Another officer was also nearby and responded after hearing a gunshot. The police department says that officer helped Loredo detain Cleary.
Meanwhile, police say the cyclist Cleary is accused of shooting rode to an apartment complex on Trimble Street, and a resident there called police. Officers responded and provided first aid until an ambulance arrived. Officers at the Five Star also provided first aid to the victim there until EMS responders arrived.
The police department says both shooting victims were treated locally and later transferred to an out-of-state hospital in critical condition.
Investigators claim Cleary said he didn't know the victims, and he allegedly told detectives multiple times that he wanted to go back to prison. According to a news release from the police department, Cleary has a lengthy criminal history that began when he was a teen and includes two felony assault convictions — one in 2008 and another in 2012 — in Washington.
In addition to the assault charges, Cleary is charged with first-degree robbery, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree fleeing or evading police.
"I am extremely proud of Officer Loredo,” Laird said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon. “I believe that had Officer Loredo not intervened, there would have been more victims. He pulled into that parking lot not knowing exactly what had just occurred, and placed himself in harm’s way to stop an armed subject from shooting more people.”