CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Police Department has named a 60-year-old man as a suspect in a shots-fired incident that damaged a vehicle on Tuesday.
Police responded to a report of shots fired around 1:31 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Willow and North Wall streets in Carbondale, Illinois. When they arrived, officers learned that someone had fired a gun in the 500 block of East Willow Street before leaving the scene.
Friday, the police department named 60-year-old Gary Lee Starks of Carbondale as a suspect in the incident.
The police department says it has obtained a warrant charging Starks with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
Investigators ask anyone with information that could help them locate Starks to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121.