PADUCAH — Police are searching for a man wanted on a charge of first-degree assault in connection to an early morning shooting in Paducah.
A Paducah man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the leg a little after 1 a.m. Friday. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Bronson Avenue. Police say the victim's injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Friday afternoon, the Paducah Police Department named a suspect in the case.
Officers say 36-year-old Antonio C. Lee of Paducah is charged with first-degree assault and possession of a handgun by a felon in connection to the shooting.
Police say Lee is a Black man standing 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds. Investigators believe he is driving an older model blue Chrysler car.
The police department says Lee should be considered armed and dangerous.
Officers ask anyone with information about where Lee is to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.