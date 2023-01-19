LONDON, KY — Kentucky State Police say they have identified the woman whose body was found in the car of a man who led them on a high-speed chase through three counties on Wednesday.
According to a release from the KSP, she has been identified as 53-year-old Rachel Louise Carder of Huntington, West Virginia.
Troopers say her next-of-kin have been notified.
They have not announced a known cause of death, but previously reported they believed foul play to be involved in her death.
The investigation is ongoing, troopers say.
Previous: Florida man charged with murder in Kentucky after state troopers find woman's body in vehicle