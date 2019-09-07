GRAVES COUNTY,KY— the Graves County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying thieves caught on camera stealing.
On August 24, 2019 around noon, a white male was caught stealing a generator from a home on KY Hwy 303.
The home owner reported multiple thefts from his property. Security photos have shown that the male and a female frequently visited the home, possibly looking for other things to steal.
The property owner said that multiple items have been rummaged through and displaced, and/ or stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Graves County Sheriff's Office.