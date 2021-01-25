UPDATE: In a news conference, Sergeant Andrew Wiggins with the Murray Police Department says at 8:54 a.m. the Murray Police Department received a report of shots fired and hearing gun shots at the Murray High School.
Wiggins says Officers from several local law enforcement agencies responded to the school and cleared the entire campus.
Wiggins says no evidence of gun shots were found and all students and staff are safe.
The investigation is going on at this time and more information will be released as the investigation continues.
Superintendent Coy Samons says the officers searched the classrooms, buildings, and the campus' surrounding buildings. The buildings were cleared around 10 a.m.
Samons says during lockdown, students, staff and faculty are asked to shelter in place until they receive further notice from the administration.
"I'm very proud of what our staff was able to do and very proud of the law enforcement on their quick response," Samons says. "I felt they had the situation underhand immediately."
Samons says the building was cleared, there were no arrests and the investigation is ongoing. He also says that if the people who made the calls are found he will "make sure they are prosecuted to the full extent of the law."
Samons says students were allowed to leave early if they choose, otherwise classes continue as normal and counselors will be on hand in the days ahead.
Superintendent for Marshall County Trent Lovett tells Local 6 that Marshall County Schools were on a soft lockdown but it has since been lifted.