PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department says there is no link between two shootings that happened Tuesday night, one in Paducah and the other outside the city limits in McCracken County.
Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, shots were fired on Bronson Avenue near Jetton Schoolhouse Apartments on Walter Jetton Boulevard.
Witnesses told officers a white SUV pulled in behind the apartment building, and someone inside that vehicle began shooting at people on Bronson Avenue. One bullet hit a woman's car, but police say no one was shot.
However, as she began driving to get away, the woman crashed her car into a vehicle parked at the intersection of Bronson and Walter Jetton, the police department says in a Wednesday afternoon news release. Two passengers in the woman's car reported minor injuries and were taken to Baptist Health Paducah.
A police department spokesperson tells Local 6 the passengers were not shot, but were injured because of the crash.
The investigation is ongoing, and officers ask anyone with information to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and the information to 847411 (tip 411). The city of Paducah also has an online police tip form at paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers.
The second shooting happened after 11 p.m. Tuesday on Colony Drive in McCracken County. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Darrius White was shot and killed, and another victim, Jeffery Concentine Jr., was shot and injured. He was taken to a local hospital, and the sheriff's office said his injuries were not life threatening.
A man named Rodrrick Davon “Lucky” Moore is charged with murder and first-degree assault in the McCracken County shooting. Deputies say Moore fled to Arkansas after the incident, and he was arrested by officers with the Blytheville, Arkansas, Police Department on those charges around 9:28 a.m. Wednesday.