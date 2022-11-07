KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Two police officers rushed into life-saving mode Thursday, and helped an infant who wasn’t breathing.
The Kansas City Police Department says Officer Richard DuChaine and his partner, Officer Charles Owen, were called to a scene where a 1-month-old girl was unable to breathe.
The two officers arrived before EMS, and they ran into the house, KCPD says, and the baby’s father handed the child over to DuChaine.
DuChaine began infant chest compressions followed by back thrusts, the police department said. The baby began breathing, and the officer turned her over on her side while Owen checked for obstructions in her airway.
The officers were able to visit the baby girl in the hospital, and police shared a touching photo.
“Seeing that she’s OK, that she’s breathing, that was the most rewarding part,” DuChaine said. “Just being able to see the baby again.”
The girl’s mother, Tajanea Allen, called DuChaine a hero.
“He saved my daughter’s life, she said. “I would do anything for that man. He saved my daughter, and I’m very grateful for that.”
The family hopes to be able to bring the baby home by Thanksgiving.