McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — One man was arrested and another is being sought after a car chase with police led to a wreck and a foot chase through a wooded area in the Reidland area.
Kentucky State Police says Trooper Landon Stewart saw a pickup truck speeding and driving recklessly on Interstate 24 headed westbound around 4:35 p.m. Monday. Stewart says he tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the pickup exited the interstate at Exit 16 and headed toward U.S. highway 62.
After turning west onto U.S. 62, Stewart says the driver tossed an item, later determined to be a handgun, out of the truck.
Trooper Stewart says the truck turned around and drove back east on U.S. 62 before continuing on Benton Road in the Reidland community, where the pickup truck swerved in and out of traffic, narrowly missing other drivers.
Near the intersection of Reidland Road and Nickell Heights Road, Stewart says the pickup truck hit a Toyota passenger car causing the driver to lose control and hit a utility pole. Trying to not hit another vehicle, Stewart says he then drove off the roadway into a ditch, disabling his cruiser.
Trooper Stewart says the driver of the pickup and his passenger fled into a wooded area, where police were able to catch up to the driver, 18-year-old Steven Moor, of Princeton, Kentucky, and take him into custody, but did not capture the passenger, 21-year-old Cameron Malone, also of Princeton.
Stewart says the driver of the Toyota passenger car and Trooper Stewart were both taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Moor was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree fleeing or evading police with a motor vehicle, first-degree tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, and numerous traffic offenses.
Moor has been lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Police say Moor's passenger, Malone, is still being sought by police and is believed to be in the Nickell Heights Road area of Reidland.
Police say he was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants.
Police say the public should make sure to lock their homes and vehicles. If anyone has any information about where Malone could be, call the Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721.