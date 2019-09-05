PADUCAH — A man was arrested Thursday morning after authorities received a call from a couple who said they awoke at 3 a.m. to find someone standing in their bedroom doorway, Paducah police say.
It happened in a home in the 2,500 block of Madison Street. One of the people awakened by the intruder told officers he chased the man through the kitchen, where the prowler then jumped out the window, a Paducah Police Department news release says. The man who lives in the home told police the window had been left open, which appears to be how the intruder got inside.
The release says a police K-9 was used to track the intruder to a home on Fountain Avenue. There, investigators found 38-year-old Gil Jerome Askew, who the police department notes is on the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry for previous rape and sexual abuse convictions. Askew was arrested at 6 a.m. and charged with first degree burglary.