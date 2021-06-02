McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Tuesday evening, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office arrested a 24-year-old Paducah man after a short police pursuit.
Around 8 p.m., the sheriff's office says Paducah 911 received an emergency call from a resident on Olivet Church Road. The resident claims to have bought an item from Lyndon Phillips earlier in the day. That evening Phillips went to the residence and demanded the item be returned.
Deputies say the two people argued and Phillips tried to hit the resident with a handgun, but the resident went back inside. Phillips then shot at the person then followed them inside their home, but couldn't find them so he left.
When deputies arrived, they found a bullet hole and a bullet inside the door of the house.
Another deputy found Phillips' vehicle and tried to pull him over on Alben Barkley Drive, but Phillips ignored the deputy and continued to drive.
After a low speed pursuit Phillips stopped and got out of the car in a parking lot on the corner of Labelle and Broadway and started to flee on foot.
Paducah Police Department took Phillips into custody after a short pursuit.
Phillips was charged with first-degree and second-degree wanton endangerment, first degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, disregarding traffic control device, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle and on foot), reckless driving, and resisting arrest.
Phillips is currently being held in McCracken County Jail.