PADUCAH, KY - Paducah police say they arrested a man early Friday morning after he bit the tip off another man's finger during a fight.
Police say they were called to Baptist Health Paducah at 2:20 a.m. where a man told them he and Malik Shell, 20, were in a car parked in the 900 block of Boyd St. when they got into a fight. The man said he attempted to take Shell's car keys when Shell bit the little finger of his right hand off at the first joint.
Police found Shell at his home and arrested him at 5:43 a.m., charging him with second-degree assault. Shell is booked in the McCracken County Jail.
Police found the tip of the victim's finger in Shell's car after serving a search warrant.
After conducting a computer search on the victim, Byron Parker, 44, of Carbondale, IL, police found outstanding warrants for him. He was issued citations for warrants charging him with driving under the influence, driving with a suspended or revoked operator’s license, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), possession of open alcoholic beverage container in a vehicle and two counts of fourth-degree assault.