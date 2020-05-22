PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says a Paducah man was arrested for possessing nearly 2,000 images of child pornography.
Deputies say 29-year-old Charles Tanner of Paducah was arrested Thursday and charged with 1,571 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and one count of use of a minor in a sexual performance.
Deputies say the investigation into Tanner began with an unrelated investigation in 2019. During the investigation, Deputies say they found nearly 2,000 images of child pornography in electronics belonging to Tanner.
Deputies say the images ranged from early teen to very young children engaged in sexual performances, some seemingly by using physical force or the threat of physical force with weapons.
Tanner was arrested on Trimble Street in Paducah and lodged in the McCracken County Jail.