PADUCAH — Paducah Police say they arrested a man on Tuesday for the fourth time in six weeks, after he was found with a stolen cell phone.
Police say 54-year-old James Byas was arrested Tuesday morning as he was creating a disturbance in the street at North 22nd and Jefferson Streets.
Police say they were called at 4:24 a.m. to a business in the 1000 block of Monroe Street where a man said a duffel bag with around $2,300 cash, his cell phone, and other items had been taken from a tractor-trailer truck parked at the business.
Police say the man's wife was able to track the phone to North 22nd and Jefferson Streets where a detective found Byas in the street with a cell phone matching the description of the stolen phone. Police say Byas was belligerent and was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
The detective says dispatchers called the stolen phone and confirmed it was the one Byas was found with.
Police say this is the fourth time since Sept. 21 that Paducah Police officers have arrested Byas.
On Sept. 21 he was charged with stealing a car and possessing synthetic drugs. On Oct. 23, he was arrested on charges of shoplifting and resisting arrest, and five days later was arrested again on a bench warrant charging him with failing to appear in court.
Officers say during a search at the McCracken County Regional Jail after his most recent arrest, they found suspected synthetic marijuana and methamphetamine and more than $1,600 cash in Byas' pocket.
Officers say he was charged with receiving stolen property (less than $500), second-degree disorderly conduct, possession of synthetic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine. He was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.