PADUCAH — Paducah Police say a Paducah man with a probation violation warrant related to a prior reckless homicide charge in Fayette County was arrested Wednesday morning after a brief foot chase.
Police say detectives went to a home in the 100 block of Bridge Court around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to arrest 37-year-old William Curtis McKenzie, of Paducah, on the warrant.
Detectives say McKenzie refused to give his name, but was recognized by a detective. When officers tried to handcuff McKenzie, police say he fled on foot before running back to his vehicle to try to drive away.
Police say McKenzie was taken into custody and detectives found around 2.6 grams of powder cocaine in his possession.
Additionally, police say McKenzie gave another officer a false name, then fled at a high rate of speed from a police encounter Wednesday afternoon on James Sanders Boulevard.
McKenzie was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest, and on a Fayette County warrant charging him with probation violation, and was served citations charging him with giving an officer false identifying information, second-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), driving with a suspended operator's license, and reckless driving.
He was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.