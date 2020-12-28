PADUCAH — Paducah Police says three officers helped save the life of a man having a mental health crisis.
Around 9 p.m. Saturday night, officers say they were dispatched to Park Avenue with a caller saying a man had tried to commit suicide by hanging himself with an extension cord from the rafters of a garage.
Officers say before they arrived on scene, the man ran from the garage into a wooded area with the cord still tired around his neck.
Police say several officers began searching for the man in the wooded area before Officer A.J. Parrish found him, unconscious, hanging from a fence. Police say officers Matthew York and Zane White helped Parris cut the man down and together, they brought him back to consciousness.
Police say the man was initially unable to walk, so the officers carried him out of the wooded area to receive medical treatment. The man recovered enough to walk before reaching the ambulance to be taken to a local hospital.
Police Chief Brian Laird says, "The actions of Officers Parrish, York and White exemplify what it means to be a police officer. Their quick actions saved this man's life, and I am extremely proud of each officer."