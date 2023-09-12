PADUCAH — Paducah police said a local high school student charged with second-degree terroristic threatening on Monday allegedly threatened to commit a school shooting last Friday.
On Monday, Paducah Tilghman High School Principal Deatrik Kinney sent a letter informing parents that a student had been charged amid accusations that the made verbal threats against other students. Earlier that same day, Paducah Middle School Principal Geco Ross sent a letter informing parents about an unrelated incident in which a middle school student was accused of making an online threat against another student. Talking with Local 6's Jasmine Youngblood about the threat allegation against the middle school student, Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively said: "We take every threat seriously, and we investigate it with the help of the Paducah Police Department."
Tuesday afternoon, the Paducah Police Department released further details about the case involving the Paducah Tilghman student.
Police said the student is a 14-year-old boy. The threat was made on Friday, but Kinney's letter said school administrators weren't made aware of the threat until Monday. The police department reiterated that timeline in its news release, saying the school resource officer at the high school was made aware of the threat Monday morning. Police said the incident wasn't reported to a teacher until Monday.
The student was in line for lunch on Friday when he was allegedly overheard saying he had a gun in his backpack and was going to commit a shooting at the school at 3 p.m., the police department said. "Although this occurred Friday, it was not reported to a teacher until Monday," the police department said. "The student’s backpack was searched and he did not have a firearm in his possession."
A detective responded to the school after the threat was reported on Monday, and the police department said that detective spoke with multiple students who claimed they overheard the comment.
Police said the boy's parents were informed about the allegations. The parents told officers they do own firearms, but the teen doesn't have access to them, according to the police department.
Investigators notified the Court Designated Worker's Office, which told officers to cite the student for the charge of second-degree terroristic threatening and release him into is parents' custody.