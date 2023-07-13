PADUCAH — Officers from all over western Kentucky took part in crisis intervention training Thursday at Four Rivers Behavioral Health.
The weeklong class educates officers on how to respond to those with mental illnesses, intellectual disabilities, or substance use disorders out in the field.
The training gives officers different scenarios to respond to, in which they need to be able to recognize mental illnesses and de-escalate the situation without force.
For people like Scottie Anderson, a client in recovery at Centerpoint Recovery for Men in Paducah, that makes a huge difference.
"Being able to look them in their eyes and be like, you might not be the individual police officer that arrested me to save my life, but just because those men and women don't have the courage to say it to your face in the moment, you are saving lives," Anderson said.
Crisis intervention training officials said those officers are learning skills that can be used every day — not just in a mental health crisis.