CARBONDALE, IL — Carbondale Police say the department was informed Monday about suspicious activity with an unidentified man claiming to be an Ameren Illinois employee.
Officers say the man told homeowners he worked for Ameren and said he needed access to the bathroom because of work going on in the area. When asked for verification, police say the man was only able to show an Ameren pamphlet, which he took with him.
Police say they now know the man was a legitimate subcontractor for an authorized Ameren work order and no crimes have been committed. However, the police department still encourages residents to verify the identity and purpose of anyone who is asking to enter your home, before you let them inside.
Additionally, with exception to immediate emergencies, police say Ameren employees will give notice of impending work in your neighborhood.
Police say Ameren customers can also sign up to get alerts and notifications to very work in their area by clicking here. You can also verify the validity of Ameren Illinois employees by calling 1-800-755-5000 to speak to a customer care representative.
If you are still uncertain, you can call the Carbondale Police Department non-emergency number at 457-3200 ext. 0, and request an officer to investigate.