PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that ongoing road work off Paducah's I-24 Exit 3 will continue to impact travel through April 8. Drivers can also expect an increased police presence in the area, due to people moving construction barrels and committing other traffic violations at the site, they say.
In a Wednesday release, the KYTC said they would like to remind drivers that "moving or ignoring a work zone traffic control device can result in a citation that includes a $150 fine." They also explained, "drivers can face an additional $50 fine for each sign, barricade, or barrel moved or ignored in the work zone."
Sections of Cairo Road and Olivet Church Road have been closed for renovations since March 20.
The KYTC says that during the course of construction, the flow of traffic has been altered to allow access to businesses while progress continues. Additional demolition and concrete work are still being done.
These changes are expected to last for approximately one week, and are to ensure the safety of both the public and the workers involved in the construction, the KYTC says.