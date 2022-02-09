CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Cape Girardeau Police Department has released the name of a man who was shot and killed in the area of College and Frederick streets Tuesday afternoon.
Police responded to the shooting around 1:33 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene.
The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Vincent Twiggs II of Cape Girardeau, the police department announced Wednesday afternoon.
The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad is continuing to investigate the deadly shooting.
Investigators ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact the major case squad or the police department at 573-339-6621, the anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313 or text “CAPEPD” to 847411.