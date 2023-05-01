CARBONDALE, IL — Police in Carbondale, Illinois, have released the name of a man who died after he was shot Friday night in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane.
The Carbondale Police Department says officers found 41-year-old Rayshawn L. Simon shortly before 11 p.m. Friday. Simon had been shot, and the officers rendered aid until responders with the Jackson County Ambulance Service arrived and took him to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. But, he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
On Saturday, police announced that two men were arrested in connection to the shooting.
Dewayne E. Jones, 37, is charged with murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Jeffrey J. Harris, 24, is charged with aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
The men, who are both from Carbondale, were both jailed in the Jackson County Jail.
The Carbondale Police Department says its investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and investigators ask anyone with information related to the case to call the department at 618-549-2121, Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-2677 or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-2677.