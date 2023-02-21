CARTERVILLE, IL — The Carterville, Illinois, Police Department has released the name of a man whose body was found in the backyard of a home on Timber Trail on Monday.
Police say 35-year-old Alvin Thomas of Carterville is the man whose body was found Monday morning. Foul play is not suspected, police say, but the incident is under investigation and an autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.
Officers were called to the home on Timber Trail around 8 a.m. Monday, responding to a report that there was a body in the backyard. The man's body was taken to the Williamson County Coroner's Office in Marion, Illinois.
The Carterville Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Illinois Police Crime Scene Investigations Unit and Williamson County Coroner's Office.