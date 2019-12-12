CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Investigators in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, have released the name of a man who died after he was shot multiple times Wednesday.
The man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a second-floor apartment inside a complex on South Spring Street in Cape Girardeau Wednesday morning. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
Thursday, the Cape Girardeau Police Department say the man has been identified as 53-year-old Richard Reeves. Police say Reeves is originally from Decatur, Michigan.
The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad was activated Wednesday to conduct the homicide investigation. Police say they are continuing to look into multiple leads in the case, and they ask anyone with information to contact the Cape Girardeau/ Bollinger County Major Case Squad or the Cape Girardeau Police Department.