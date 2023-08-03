MAYFIELD, KY — Police have released the name of the suspect arrested Thursday afternoon after three people were injured in a shooting in Mayfield early Thursday morning.
PREVIOUS: Person of interest arrested in Mayfield shooting that hospitalized three people
The Mayfield Police Department says 26-year-old James Blakemore is charged with three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of second-degree assault, possession of a handgun by a felon, two counts of tampering with physical evidence and one count of first-degree strangulation.
The police department says investigators responded to the Plaza Shopping Center and the Plaza Apartments around 4:45 a.m. Thursday after receiving a report of a shooting.
Deputies with the Graves County Sheriff's Office found a female victim at the shopping center. The police department says that victim told first responders that two male victims were also wounded, inside a vehicle at the apartment complex. All three victims were taken to area hospitals. The police department says all three had life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Police identified Blakemore as a suspect, and learned that he was in an apartment in the same complex on Birch Cove.
The police department says officers, aided by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team, apprehended Blakemore at that apartment. Police interviewed Blakemore, and then he was arrested.
In addition to Graves County and McCracken County sheriff's deputies, Mayfield police were assisted at the scene by Kentucky State Police troopers and Mayfield Fire & EMS responders.