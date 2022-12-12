POPLAR BLUFF, MO — Authorities have released the name of a Poplar Bluff, Missouri, woman whose body was found in the backyard of a home.
Announcing its investigation into the woman's death, the Poplar Bluff Police Department initially said her body was found at a home in the 600 block of West Victor Street.
In an update shared later Monday afternoon, police said the woman's body was found in the backyard of that home. Police identified the woman as 51-year-old Shonda Martin of Poplar Bluff.
Police now say foul play is not suspected, but their investigation into the woman's death is ongoing. Agencies involved in the investigation include the Poplar Bluff Police Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Butler County Coroner's Office.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 15.