SIKESTON, MO — Police have released the names of two people killed in a shooting Sunday in Sikeston, Missouri.
The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Southwest Street in Sikeston. On Sunday, police said the victims were a married couple.
Monday, the Sikeston Department of Public Safety released the names of the victims: 33-year-old Kiara D. Haynes and 27-year-old Breana C. Conner.
Police say Haynes was pronounced dead at the scene. Conner was taken to a hospital, where she later died.
Law enforcement officers with the Sikeston DPS and the Major Case Squad are continuing to investigate the case as a double homicide.
Investigators ask anyone with information about the shooting to call 573-471-4711 and ask to speak with an investigator, or call the Sikeston DPS Anonymous Tip Line at 573-475-3774.