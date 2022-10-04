CARBONDALE, IL — Police have released the names of three men charged in connection with the shooting death of a Chicago man in Carbondale, Illinois.
The deadly shooting happened Monday afternoon in the the 700 block of South Lewis Lane. Police on Tuesday identified the victim as 37-year-old John Pruitt of Chicago and released the names of three men charged in the case.
Police say 29-year-old David Edwards Jr. of Carbondale is charged with first-degree murder in Pruitt's death.
Officers also arrested 27-year-old Lawrence Abernathy of Carbondale and 26-year-old Anthony S. Spruille of Carterville on obstruction of justice charges.
The Carbondale Police Department says Edwards and Pruitt knew each other and had an ongoing dispute. Abernathy and Spruille were arrested during a vehicle stop in the area of South Wall Street and East College Street.
Edwards was jailed in the Jackson County Jail, and Abernathy and Spruille were released on recognizance bonds, police say.
Police responded to a report that shots had been fired in the 700 block of South Louis Lane at 1:24 p.m. Monday. That day, Police said the suspect — now identified by police as Edwards — was last seen running north toward east College Street.
The police department said officers provided aid to Pruitt and he was taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, but he later died of his injuries.
Officers say their investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and anyone with information related to the case can call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121.