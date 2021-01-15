CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Cape Girardeau Police Department says a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 55 claimed the lives of two women.
Investigators Friday evening released the names of the two women killed in the crash.
Police say the wreck happened around 2:48 p.m. Thursday at the 98 mile marker of I-55 Southbound. A car was driving northbound on the interstate when it left the roadway, crossed the divided median and hit a southbound SUV, police say.
Officers say the driver of the car was trapped inside, and the passenger, 18-year-old Madison Brooke of Cape Girardeau, was ejected on impact. Police say the woman later died as a result of her injuries. The driver had to be extricated from the car.
The passenger of the SUV had to be extricated as well. That person and the driver of the SUV were both taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Police say the passenger in the SUV, 77-year-old Nancy J. Dahlberg of Galesburg, Illinois, later died because of her injuries.
The police department says it coordinated the notification of the families of the two women killed in the crash before releasing their names to the public. "The Cape Girardeau Police Department offers its deepest condolences to victim’s family, friends and all others affected by this tragic loss," police department spokesman Sgt. Joey Hann wrote in a news release Friday evening.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department says the crash is still under investigation.
Editor's note: this story was originally published at 11:40 a.m. It has been updated as of 6:20 p.m. with new details provided by police.