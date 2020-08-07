MARTIN, TN — The Martin Police Department has released new details about the multi-state car chase that ended with a crash in Martin, Tennessee.
Police say slightly before noon on Thursday, several law enforcement agencies from Kentucky chased a subject into the city limits of Martin, which ended with a car crash and shots being fired.
Police say the final part of the chase happened on the entry ramp to 22 by-pass on the north end of Martin at the Weakley County Nissan Ford dealership. Police say the chase started because the driver was wanted in Fulton County, Illinois, for Aggravated Battery to a Police officer.
Police say the driver was airlifted from the scene and taken to be treated for self-inflicted wounds.
The crash and other aspects of this incident are being investigated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
The Martin Police Department say they were not involved in the chase or any portion of this incident, but did provide traffic assistance and scene security during the investigation.