LOUISVILLE, KY (NBC News) — Louisville police have released new video of damage they say was caused by protesters overnight.
This was the fourth night of protests after a grand jury decided not to charge any officer for the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.
This video was shot and edited by police. One clip was shot by a police helicopter, showing a car set on fire. At another location, plywood shields were set on fire in front of a church.
Police say many windows at Spalding University and Presentation Academy in downtown Louisville were smashed, and graffiti was sprayed across several buildings.
At least 28 people were arrested.