UPDATE (1:33pm.): McCracken County Sheriff says a female was taken to Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital in relation to this morning's shooting at Best Western in Paducah. Norman says she is in critical condition.
PADUCAH-- Authorities have responded to an active shooter situation at a hotel in Paducah Saturday morning that sent one person to the hospital.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office reports they have deputies and officers on scene at the Best Western on John Puryear near I-24.
The investigation is ongoing but, authorities believe they have the suspect they believe to be involved in the shooting in custody.
They are urging people to avoid the area as the investigation continues.