CARBONDALE, IL — Police charged a 62-year-old Carbondale, Illinois man with aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon after a report of shots fired.
City of Carbondale police officers responded to the 400 block of East Jackson Street at 3:49 p.m. on Friday. Officers immediately located Billy C. McDade running from the scene, according to a Carbondale Police Department news release.
The victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound as a result from the incident. The victim was transported by ambulance to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
The investigation revealed the incident was a result of a dispute between two known acquaintances.
McDade was incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
