CLINTON, KY — A building in Clinton, Kentucky, was being torn down Tuesday when police say it collapsed in the wrong direction, police say.
The Clinton Police Department tells Local 6 the building on Clay Street was being demolished when the collapse happened.
Local 6 does not yet know what company was working on the demolition project. We have a crew headed to the scene and are working to confirm further details.
The Hickman County Times is reporting that one person was taken away from the scene in an ambulance, and another person who was near or inside the building is out of the building and sitting on the sidewalk.
This is a developing story and will be updated.