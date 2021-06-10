PADUCAH — Paducah police are responding to a shooting in the Jameswood Drive area Thursday afternoon.
It happened on the coroner of Elmdale Road and Jameswood Drive.
One person was injured in the shooting. Mercy Regional EMS responders took the victim to Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital. The severity of the individual's injuries is not yet known.
An arrest has not yet been made.
Police Chief Brian Laird tells Local 6 investigators do not know if there are any connections between this shooting and other recent shootings in Paducah and McCracken County.
This is the fifth shooting in the Paducah area in about a week.
Two people were shot at Willow Oaks Apartments near North 32nd Street in Paducah Friday night.
Just a few hours later, around 3 a.m. Saturday, shots were fired in the area of Cardinal Point Apartments on Joe Clifton Drive. No one was injured in that incident, but bullets struck multiple apartments.
Then, two shootings happened Tuesday night.
Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, police say a white SUV pulled in behind Jetton Schoolhouse Apartments and began shooting at people on Bronson Avenue. No one was hit, but a bullet struck a car, causing the driver to crash into a vehicle parked at the intersection of Bronson Avenue and Walter Jetton Boulevard.
Then, in an unrelated incident that happened after 11 p.m., a man was shot and killed on Colony Drive in McCracken County. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says the suspect in that incident fled to Arkansas, where he was arrested by local police Wednesday morning.
