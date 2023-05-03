DU QUOIN, IL — Multiple law enforcement agencies have reportedly responded to an old school building in Du Quoin, Illinois, where an individual is in a standoff with police.
WFCN News in southern Illinois reports that the individual is in the third floor of the Old Lincoln School building off of Park Street in Du Quoin.
The Facebook page Southern Illinois Fire Incidents says local and state police are responding, and Du Quoin firefighters are on standby at their station.
WFCN News reports that law enforcement officers have the area blocked off "with automatic rifles in hand," and the nearby Banterra Bank has been set up as a staging area.