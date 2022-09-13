MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee have revised the number of people killed in a man’s shooting rampage from four to three after a different suspect was identified in the slaying of a teenager.
In a Facebook post, Memphis police said the killing of 17-year-old Corteria McKinnie in south Memphis was not part of the series of shootings that terrorized the city last Wednesday and led to a shelter-in-place order.
“During the initial investigation, it was believed she was a victim of the mass shooter,” police said in the Facebook post. “Further investigation revealed that another individual was responsible for the shooting.”
Ezekiel Kelly, 19, has been charged with first-degree murder in one of the series of shootings. More charges are pending, authorities said. Kelly’s next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.
It was not immediately known if police had made an arrest in McKinnie’s death.
