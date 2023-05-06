(WTMJ) — Police say "celebratory gunfire" led to simultaneous officer-involved shootings on Milwaukee's south side Friday night.
The two shootings happened just before 11:00 p.m. within a block of each other.
One incident involved a 22-year-old Greenfield man who officials say was firing gunshots.
An officer gave the suspect several commands to drop the gun; the officer then fired his firearm, hitting the suspect.
The man was brought to a local hospital for non-fatal injuries and is believed to be in stable condition now.
As the first incident occurred, another officer encountered a separate armed man who was firing shots.
The officer also gave the suspect several commands to stop before firing his firearm several times and hitting the suspect.
That suspect, a 17-year-old Milwaukee man, was brought to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Both officers involved have been placed on administrative duty and investigations are underway.