LEXINGTON, KY — Police arrested a man at the University of Kentucky's Chandler Hospital Thursday. Local news outlets report the man had guns and body armor.
UK Police Chief Joe Monroe said 44-year-old Bryan Carroll, of Versailles, also had possible explosives in his vehicle, Lexington NBC affiliate WLEX-TV reports. Monroe told the news station his department was tipped off by another agency that Carroll was headed to the hospital to visit a relative, and he might be armed and dangerous.
University police and agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the ATF responded to the scene Thursday morning, as well as emergency medical responders and firefighters.
FBI Louisville's Lexington Resident Agency is aware of the situation at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital and is reporting to the scene to assist @UKPolice.— FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) March 25, 2021
An alert sent by the University of Kentucky said Nicholasville Road and South Limestone were closed to traffic in both lanes at the Chandler Hospital Emergency Department. However, the alert also said people could resume all other activities in other areas of campus. At about 2 p.m., UK Police said in a tweet that the "emergency condition has passed," all roadways are now open and people can safely resume normal activities.
Continue to avoid area of UK Chandler Emergency Room at S. Limestone. Resume other activities outside this area. More information https://t.co/7nWhfsK5w0 #ukalert— University of Kentucky Police (@UKPolice) March 25, 2021
The emergency condition has passed and you may safely resume your regularly scheduled activity. All roadways are now open. Info at https://t.co/7nWhfsK5w0 #ukalert— University of Kentucky Police (@UKPolice) March 25, 2021